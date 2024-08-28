I Took Loan To Buy Governorship Nomination Form In 2003 – Shekarau

The former governor of Kano State, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, has said that he had no money to buy governorship nomination forms for the 2003 election and had to obtain a loan to obtain it at N5 million naira.

Shekarau added that it was the late elder statesman, Malam Magaji Dambatta, then chairman of Kano Forum whom he approached and got a loan of N1 million from.

Speaking at the maiden memorial lecture in honour of the late Magaji Dambatta, the former Kano governor noted that N1.5 million raised by his friends and political associates for his governorship ambition was not enough to buy him the nomination form and had to approach the late Danbatta for a loan.

Shekarau added that the mantra of administration built on human capital development and social justice was partly an idea of the late elder statesman.

He said: “In 2003 my party, the APP, fixed its nomination forms at N5 million and I did not have even N500,000 but my co-contestant Ibrahim little was a millionaire and we learned he had already bought the forms.

“We managed to raise N1.5 million and N2.5 million was mysteriously raised but the money was still not complete.

” I approached the late Malam Magaji Danbatta, explained my situation and wanted him to support me with a loan to complete the money.He asked me to write and then approved and minuted to the DG Kano forum to pay.”