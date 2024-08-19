I Was Also A Victim Of Amosun’s Violations, Lost N200m From Revoked OPIC Lease – Pat Utomi



Pat Utomi, a professor of political economy, has recounted how his Ogun State Property & Investment Corporation (OPIC) agreement was revoked by Ibikunle Amosun, the former Governor of Ogun.

OPIC, a statutory corporation, focuses on the development of residential, commercial, and industrial real estate projects in the State and Nigeria at large.

Utomi spoke in response to Amosun’s claim that Zhongshan Fucheng Industrial Investment Co. Ltd., a Chinese company, presented false information during his tenure as Ogun Governor.

Recently, a Paris court ordered the seizure of three jets belonging to the Nigerian government over a dispute involving an arbitration award in favour of the Chinese firm.

The court ruled that the firm should use the three jets at the Paris-Le Bourget and Basel-Mulhouse international airports “as security for its claim of EUR 74,459,221”.

On Thursday, the Ogun government said it was not notified of the order which granted the Chinese firm the right to seize Nigeria’s presidential jets.

Reacting, Bayo Onanuga, presidential aide, said the federal government is not under any contractual obligation with Zhongshan.

Onanuga accused the Chinese firm of using “unorthodox and subterfuge” means to take away Nigeria’s offshore assets.

On Saturday, Amosun asked the Federal Government to refrain from negotiating with Zhongshan.

However, Utomi, in a post via X on Sunday, said ”he was a victim” of Amosun’s “violation of contract terms.”

Utomi said despite meeting with the ex-Governor and seeking the help of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Bisi Akande, an ex-interim national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), his issue remained unresolved.

“So it was Gov Amosun’s violation of contract terms signed by his predecessor that brought the shame of seizure of jets from the Presidential fleet. I hope he is happy at his achievement,” Utomi said.

“The whole matter is Khama at work. The Chinese were not the only victims. One prominent Ogun indigene allegedly committed suicide with similar Amosun action. I too was a victim.

“I had leased OPIC land in Lagos in a BOT agreement under Gov Daniel. Amosun stopped all such on being sworn in. I called him. He said he did not see my name on the list.

“I went to Abeokuta and he called in Yewandw Amusan who said mine was a straight forward deal they did not include it. He asked that all be included but mine be quickly sorted.

“That began a rigmarole that went on for years. I made another trip to Abeokuta. He drove me back to Lagos at the wheels with my driver trailing along with the escorts and sirens.

“He had earlier asked that I make a request for refund of what I paid even though my South African partners and I had invested 200m in addition to the lease amount at the time.

“With just two of us in the car he advised I make a claim for 100m and write for additional payments the day after I cash the cheque. It was surreal but if I got nothing more it would be better than being in court until we both retire. I took the case to APC leader BAT and Baba Akande.”

According to him, he also went to Dapo Abiodun, incumbent Ogun Governor, to seek intervention but nothing came out of it.

“No result. Took it to Dapo Abiodun when he took over. Nothing came of it. If this happened to Frieda I wondered what enemies were going through. I lost my weary SA partners who owned a successful regional chain across Southern Africa and Asia. I licked my wounds and Slaved to pay off the loans,” Utomi said.

“The Chinese had better leverage. They took it and all are shamed. My new book Power Policy Politics and Performance documents a similar case study in Enugu involving SA investors as the gubernatorial batons changed hands.

“When shall we learn. Values shape human progress.”