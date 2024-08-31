‘I Was Scared, But It Was Worth It’ – Mercy Eke Shares Body Enhancement Story

Former Big Brother Naija contestant Mercy Eke has made a candid admission about her body enhancement surgery.

She confessed that she succumbed to peer pressure and followed the trend, despite already having a naturally curvy physique.

In a recent podcast episode of “Love Is A Game” shared on Instagram Friday, Eke shared her personal experience, admitting that she had a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), liposuction, and lip augmentation in 2018.

She described the surgery as a painful process, requiring her to sleep on her stomach for two weeks and endure three days of post-operative pain.

However, Eke emphasized that the results were worth the discomfort.

She also clarified that she didn’t undergo facial surgery, attributing her beauty to natural means.

Eke shared that she kept the surgery a secret from her mother, only confiding in two close friends who accompanied her to the procedure.

She said, “To be honest, at first, I followed trend by undergoing body enhancement surgery. I did my body enhancement surgery in 2018.

“It was just the trend and peer pressure that made me do it. Because I actually had a very good body shape. I was slim with curves in the right places as an African woman. But maybe, my stomach was a little bit too much then.

“I was scared when I wanted to undergo the surgery. I didn’t tell my mum. I went with two of my friends. It was painful. You won’t sleep with your butt for fourteen days. You have to be lying on your stomach. That’s the painful part. After the surgery, you will cry for three days. But it is worth it.”

