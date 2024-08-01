‘I Watched In Pain As Doctors Fought To Save Her Life’ – Peter Obi Recounts Onyeka Onwenu’s Last Moments

Peter Obi, the former Labour Party presidential candidate, stated on Wednesday that late singer Onyeka Onwenu died in his presence in Lagos.

INFORMATION NIGERIA had reported that Onyeka Onwenu died on Tuesday night after attending the birthday ceremony of Stella Okoli, Managing Director of Emzor Pharmaceuticals.

In a tweet on his official X account, Obi disclosed that the veteran singer collapsed during the event following a wonderful performance of her popular songs and was taken to a hospital in Victoria Island, Lagos.

He stated that despite the efforts of medical staff, the singer was pronounced dead after about two hours.

Obi remarked that it was a devastating moment for him witnessing the “tragic event that will forever be etched in my memory”.

“I was present at the event where the iconic song star, Onyeka Onwenu, performed a couple of her songs ending up with her famous song, ‘One Love Keep Us Together’.

“It was a beautiful performance, but little did we know it would be her final bow. Just about a few minutes after her performance, she sat down and drank some water and immediately collapsed, and was rushed to the hospital.

“I followed her to the hospital. I watched in pain as the doctors and medical staff fought tirelessly and battled to save her life , doing everything possible to bring her back to life but eventually came out with the sad news that she was gone. Despite their valiant efforts, she sadly passed away after over two hours of intense struggle.”

The former Anambra State governor expressed condolences to the deceased’s relatives and associates.

“My heart goes out to her children and family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time. May we find the strength and courage to bear this irreparable loss,” he added.

