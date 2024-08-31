I Will Set Your State On Fire – Wike Warns PDP Govs Thinking Of Interfering In Rivers’ Crisis

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has vowed to cause political unrest in the state of any Peoples Democratic Party’s governor who attempts to interfere in the affairs of the Rivers State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the former governor made this known at the PDP secretariat in Port Harcourt on Saturday, during the party’s state congress.

He said: “Let me assure all of you, not while we live will anybody take away the structure of the PDP from us.

“But let me tell people, I hear some governors who say they will take over the structure and give back to somebody.

“I pity those governors because I will put fire in their states. When God has given you peace, you say you don’t want peace, anything you see you take.

“Because I heard they got some money from a signature bonus, and so their heads are getting big that you will put a hand in my own state. Prepare because I have the capacity to also do the same thing in your own state.

“Whether you are from Bauchi, I don’t give a damn, whichever state you are from, as far as I know, that you are trying to put yourself in Rivers State, your hand will get burnt, and you will never sleep in your state.”

Recall that PDP governors, who met in Taraba State on August 23, weighed in on the crisis rocking the party in the state and reiterated their support for Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The PDP Governors’ Forum, in a communique read by its Chairman and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, called for a review of the party congress outcome to restore Fubara’s leadership role in the state.