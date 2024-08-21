I Won’t Run From You Vampires – Wike To PDP Leaders Amid Party’s Crisis

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has vowed to remain in the Peoples Democratic Party, despite internal crisis facing the major opposition party.

Wike made the vow during a press conference on Wednesday in Abuja to mark his first anniversary as FCT minister.

The former governor of Rivers state, while reacting to questions about the possibility of his exit from the party, amid ongoing crisis both in the Rivers PDP and at the national level, the FCT’s Minister said that he would not run from the vampires.

Wike also noted that he could join the All Progressives Congress if he wanted, noting that he maintained his integrity by refusing to support the PDP presidential candidate during the 2023 elections, while still delivering wins for the party in Rivers.

He said: “I’ve told you I do not run from any fight. I will stay there; I will fight it out. Who am I going to run from? The vampires? How can you say that?”

“Can I tell you something? Anybody who knows me knows too well if I want to join APC today; when I was in then PDP, didn’t I say that I would not support your presidential candidate? Did I do it secretly?

“All those people who are saying those things, did they bring one member who has won an election? Did the PDP not win? I stood my ground on the principle that if this is not done, we will not accept it. People should know you for something. Integrity is very important.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that many stakeholders and Governor Sim Fubara’s supporters have been calling for the suspension of Wike, from the PDP, adding that the party wont progress, if he remain as a member.