I’d Love To Return To Prison For Vacation, Rest – Bobrisky

Idris Okuneye, controversial cross-dresser, popularly known as Bobrisky, says he would love to return to Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

Bobrisky was released on August 5, 2024, after serving six months imprisonment for naira abuse.

He was sentenced to six months without the option of a fine by Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court, Lagos.

Appearing on the ‘Curiosity Made Me Ask’ show, hosted by content creator Bae U Barbie, Bobrisky said he would love to go back to jail.

“I see my jail term as a vacation. You know, on vacation, you go and rest. I’ve been working so hard, and I think their decision was okay for me.

“The decision was to break me, but sadly, nothing happened to Mummy of Lagos. I’m still fine, I’m still good, and I will continue to be fine and good,” he said.

Asked, “Prison fit you o! Would you like to go again ?” Bobrisky replied, “I would love to go, maybe for a short term like that again. Short term, not long-term.”

“The reason why I would love to go again is that these people really want to break me. I have never seen anywhere you are going to sentence someone to prison for spraying money.

“It’s funny to me. Everything happened like a movie. Spraying of money? It’s my money. I’m not owing anybody money. I did not steal money. I did not kidnap, I did not rape. I did not kill anybody. I spent my own hard-earned money, and I was sentenced to where we have a lot of criminals.

“But like I always say, I’m a very strong person. If I have chosen this lifestyle to be who I wanna be, then I should be ready for the worst. And the worst that has happened is sending me to prison because, obviously, I did not do anything, I did not kill anybody.”

However, he insisted that he is not an ex-convict, arguing that he can’t be convicted for spraying money.

“I’m not an ex-convict because I can’t be convicted for spraying money. So I won’t accept it,” he said.