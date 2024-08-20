The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Tuesday, warned it will embark on an indefinite nationwide strike if anything happens to Joe Ajaero, the Union’s National President.

Ado Kabiru Sani, Deputy President of the NLC, said this in a communique released shortly after the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

The NEC meeting was convened to discuss the invitation of Ajaero by the police over allegations bordering on “terrorism financing”.

NEC agreed that Ajaero should honour the police invitation and asked the nation’s workforce to be on standby for further directives should the police take it further.

“As a responsible labour centre committed to the rule of law and due process, the NLC shall honour the invitation extended to its President by the Nigeria Police but will demand for extension of time given the nature of the invitation.

“However, we wish to state unequivocally that this does not in any way legitimise the baseless allegations levelled against him.

“The NEC directs all affiliates and state councils to immediately commence the process of mobilising their members across the nation.

“The Congress will not hesitate to take all necessary actions, including mass protests and industrial actions, to protect the integrity and independence of the labour movement.

“If anything happens to the President of the Congress or any other leader of the Congress in furtherance of these tendentious allegations by the State, NEC puts all its affiliates and state councils to proceed on indefinite nationwide strike action by 12:00 midnight today.

“The NEC calls on all civil society allies and the general populace to stand in solidarity with the Nigeria Labour Congress in this critical moment.

“The fight against injustice and oppression is a collective one, and we urge all Nigerians to rise in defence of our shared democratic values,” the communique read.

Ajaero, as at time of this report, has honoured the police invitation.

The police had on Monday invited Ajaero for questioning over “a case of criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, treasonable felony, subversion, and cybercrime.”

The letter signed by Adamu Mu’azu, Assistant Commissioner of Police, indicated that Ajaero is expected at the intelligence response team (IRT) complex in Abuja on Tuesday.