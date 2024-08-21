If I Speak, It Won’t Be Pleasant, But I’m Ready For More Bashing – PDP Chairman Reacts To Calls For His Resignation

Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iliya Damagum, says he would not be forced to resign from his position.

While acknowledging that he is being pushed to the wall, he warned that if he opens his mouth, it will not be pleasant.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Party’s reconciliation and disciplinary committees in Abuja, on Wednesday, Damagum also warned members to stop speaking ill of the opposition Party.

The PDP has been battling with internal issues that arose before and after the 2023 elections.

Some party members have however faulted the Chairman for contributing to the ongoing crisis.

He said: “Let me send a message to everyone talking about Damagum this, Damagum that – I cannot be intimidated. The more you mention me, the more popular I become.

“I have a responsibility to this party to keep it safe and stable. I intend to take all necessary actions to ensure the party remains stable. But I’ve reached a point where I have to speak out.

“I’ve avoided talking because I know so many things. When I open my mouth, I know it will not be pleasant, but that’s the price of leadership. I’m ready to take that bashing, more bashing.

“And to my detractors, let me tell you, you’ll see more. Because I will not abdicate my responsibility. But I will act within the confines of the law, as stipulated by the constitution.

”So I’m not deterred, You can try to bring me down, but importantly, while doing so, please remember that we have NEC.”

Damagum said, he always feels “sad any time our members go on television saying that the party is dying, not mindful of the fact that the party has remained a force to reckon with in this country. We have faced several crises, yet today, we are still standing.

“I don’t know, maybe it is the wish of some for the party to die, but honestly speaking, as a dedicated member of this party, you should always speak positively of your party.”

Meanwhile, Damagum advised former Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South leader, Edwin Clark to adopt a more inclusive approach and avoid being sentimental in addressing issues.

Clark had addressed Damagum, demanding that Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, must exit the PDP for the Party to endure.

Addressing Clark, Damagum stated, “He has all it takes to do the needful, not by taking a sentimental approach to the situation.”

Urging Clark to reflect on his age and refrain from engaging in public disputes, Damagum said, “I will borrow Olisah Metuh’s remarks from 2015, when Edwin Clark left the party.

“There’s no doubt that he is an elder statesman. But I thought that when you reach that age, God has given you the opportunity and wisdom to be a father to all, not to engage in public arguments.

“He has all it takes to do the needful, not by taking a sentimental approach to the situation. I was not raised to be disrespectful to elders, so I don’t intend to dwell on this further.”