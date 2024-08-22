If Not Music, Football Would’ve Been My Career – Wizkid

Afrobeats superstar Wizkid has revealed that he would have pursued a career in football if his music ambitions hadn’t been successful.

During his appearance in an interview shared on X Wednesday, the Nigerian superstar expressed his enthusiasm for the game and admiration for the discipline required to excel in football.

Wizkid, who was on his school’s football team, admitted that his impatience and hatred for early morning training sessions drove him to concentrate on music instead.

“If I wasn’t doing music, I would be playing football, I play football real good, I used to be in my school team”, he said.

He did, however, state that his admiration for the sport and its difficulties is still great.

Wizkid also discussed his unique approach to security, choosing not to travel with bodyguards and instead depending on his close-knit management team, whom he considers family.

Watch him speak below…