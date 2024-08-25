If Your Husband Cheats, Call Him Righteous – Pastor Bolaji Advices Wives Dealing With Infidelity

Bolaji Idowu, the Lead Pastor of Harvesters International Christian Center has sparked a debate with his advice to wives of cheating husbands.

In a viral video on X Saturday, he urged women to stop lamenting about their husbands’ infidelity and instead use their words to bring positive change.

He emphasized the power of spoken words, suggesting that labeling a husband a “cheat” only exacerbates the issue.

Instead, he recommended that wives confess righteousness over their husbands, declaring God’s word over them.

While speaking, he said,

“Any small thing my husband is a serial cheater. What you are saying is a problem also because you are adding to his problem by confessing it. If your husband is a cheater, confess righteousness out of him. Look at him with tears, ‘Honey, I know what you did. I know it was very bad but you are the righteousness of God in Christ Jesus. You are a Holy man of God.

The reason for this is every time there is darkness, we speak light. You call it out of him, next time when he’s driving and he sees that lady with the ikebe, the head will say look, he will say ‘I’m the righteousness of God in Christ Jesus. The reason why he is everybody rises to words and falls to words”.

See some reactions to his assertion…

Pekriss wrote, “If them never kpai one silky pastor una go dey preach shit

Life of Ugoeze wrote, “Being a Nigerian wife is not easy

Hays Touch wrote, “Una go just dey normalize things wey no suppose be. Must we men cheat?

Saint Effiom wrote, “Will you keep the same energy if your wife did same?

Goodi Pearl wrote, “Respectfully Sir, you are not okay because wetin be this nonsense

I Am Danzor wrote, “Omo please can you people preach about salvation and heaven? Leave woman and man matter we don tire