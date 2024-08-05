IgboMustGo: Ndigbo Ready To Leave Nigeria, Yoruba Land – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra, has condemned the people behind the recent #IgboMustGo campaign in Lagos, adding that it is high time for referendum.

IPOB added that it was laughable that the authorities in the South-West region were treating the “IgboMustGo” campaign and its proponents with a wave of the hand.

In a statement issued on Monday, IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful said that the South east people were already ‘on the ground and feared no fall’.

He said: “Following the provocative and genocidal “IgboMustGo” proposed protest slated to commence from August 20-30th 2024, by some faceless Yoruba groups and persons, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) wish to remind the Yoruba anti-Igbo groups that Ndigbo are ready to exit Yoruba land and Nigeria via a referendum.

“Ndigbo will not succumb to any threat from any group or persons to leave any state or region in Nigeria.

“It is laughable that the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu was reported to have hypocritically condemned the proponents of the “Igbo Must Go” protest.

“The Governor will not hoodwink Ndigbo with his hypocritical condemnation of those calling for Igbos’ expulsion from the South West Region of Nigeria.

“The governor was the first to ethnically profile Ndigbo with his biased demolition of Ndigbo’s businesses, properties, and investments in Lagos State.

“There are high chances that the proponents of the “IgboMustGo” are sponsored by high profile persons in the Lagos State Government and in the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“Nevertheless, Ndigbo are not perturbed. We have seen it all in Nigeria and are prepared for any opportunity to exit Nigeria at any time.

“But it will be more appropriate that we are allowed to exit Nigeria peacefully and democratically in order to maintain good neighborly relationships.

“However, if Ndigbo are forced to exit Nigeria violently, there’s a possibility that we shall remain hostile neighbors to the foreseeable future.

“The Yoruba tribal bigots and their sponsors must understand that Ndigbo are not moved by threat. We have made up our minds to exit Nigeria, so there is no basis for the threat of violence or genocide agenda tagged “IgboMustGo” protest.

“Instead of threatening to unconstitutionally and violently force Ndigbo out of the Yoruba region, they should tell President Tinubu their brother to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and to organize a referendum for Ndigbo to decide between Biafra and Nigeria. We will gladly vote and leave Nigeria and Yoruba region in peace.

“We are demanding this for them to have peace after we are gone. Ndigbo are more enthusiastic to exit Nigeria than it was in the 1960s.”