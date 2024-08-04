IgboMustGo: No Place For Ethnic Bigotry In Nigeria – Tinubu⁣



President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Sunday, informed that there is no place for ethnic bigotry in the country he plans to build.

Tinubu said this in Abuja during his nationwide broadcast on the #EndBadGovernance protests. ⁣

He warned entities who have threatened other ethnic groups in the country to desists, saying “the law will catch up with you.” ⁣

The 10-day planned protest, which began on Thursday, primarily against the rising cost of living and hunger, deteriorated into violence, destruction of property and loss of lives in many parts of the nation. ⁣

Prior to the planned protest, there have been trends on social media with the hashtag #IgboMustGo, demanding the forced relocation of Igbo people from the South-West states.

Reacting, Tinubu said, “To those who have taken undue advantage of this situation to threaten any section of this country, be warned: The law will catch up with you. There is no place for ethnic bigotry or such threats in the Nigeria we seek to build.⁣

“Our democracy progresses when the constitutional rights of every Nigerian are respected and protected.”