Igbos Are Not Scapegoat, Stop Profiling Us- N’Assembly S’East Caucus

The National Assembly South East Caucus has kicked against a social media’s trend, calling for the exit of Igbos in Lagos state.

In a statement jointly signed by the Chairmen of Senate and House of Representatives, South East.

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, APGA, Abia South and Rt Hon Igariwey Iduma Enwo respectively, said that ethnic profiling of Igbos in the ongoing mass protests across the country was unfortunate.

According to them, the same profiling led to the millions of deaths in Nigeria from the 1950’s to the unfortunate civil war in 1967 to 1970.

The statement added that they are surprised and disappointed, that Igbos are still made scapegoats, and targeted as influencers of protests.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that a page, identified as Lagospedia, was accused of instigating violence statement, such as ‘the Igbo Must Go’ hashtag.

It was gathered that the protest which initially started as peaceful later turned riot in some northern states including Kano, Jigawa and Niger, Yobe, forcing the government to impose curfews.

The South East caucus noted that the Igbos, following the advice of governors, Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, parliamentarians, and private sector leaders, decided not to engage in the protests.

The statement reads: “The attention of the South East Caucus of the National Assembly has been drawn to the unfortunate and dangerous ethnic profiling of Igbos in the ongoing mass protests across the country.

“For the records, the Igbo nation, in obedience to the advice of their leaders- Governors, Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, parliamentarians and others in the private sector- had taken a reasoned and strategic decision not to participate in the ongoing nationwide protests. This is evident in the relative calm experienced in the five South Eastern states.

“We are, therefore, surprised and disappointed, that Igbos are still made scapegoats, and targeted as instigators of protests, as shown in several statements (such as the Igbo Must Go hashtag and call by a certain ‘Lagospedia’ X(Twitter) handle) and videos seen online.”

“Elsewhere in Africa, it led to the genocide in Rwanda and the xenophobia in South Africa. Such should not be our fate again in Nigeria.

“We demand therefore that the security agencies bring to book the purveyors of these hate speeches in line with the cybercrimes act and criminal laws of the country.

“We continue to appeal to Igbos across the country to stay away from the protests, and remain law-abiding.”