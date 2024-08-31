‘Ignore NiDCOM’ – Simon Ekpa Writes Canada In Defense Of Amaka Sunnberger

The Simom Ekpa-led Biafra Government in Exile (BRGIE) has written to the Canadian Government in defense of Amaka Sunnberger amid a call for her prosecution by the Nigerian government.

Recall that Sunnberger sparked outrage after a now-viral video she posted on her Tiktok threatening harm against the Yoruba and Bini people of Edo people.

Recall that in response to Sunnberger’s comments, the Nigerian government through the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), chaired by Abike Dabiri-Erewa on petitioned the Mayor of Brampton to persecute Sunnberger over the threat.

Reacting to the development, Ekpa, known as the Prime Minister of BRGIE vowed to defend Sunnberger.

Joy Robi, who is known as the Director General of Biafra Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a letter to the Mayor, sighted on Ekpa’s X handle, expressed concern over what he called the inaccuracies and potential misunderstandings claimed by NiDCOM.

The letter claimed several violent remarks by individuals within Nigeria against Biafrans which did elicit calls for prosecution by the government.

It partly read: “We provide below a counter-argument with evidence of how the Nigerian government that NiDCOM is representing has video violence on killings of indigenous people in Nigeria, which resulted in many people fleeing out of Nigeria to preserve their lives.

“Information reaching the Biafra Government reveals that Mrs. Amaka Patience Sonnberge was traumatized by the attempted kidnap of her child in Canada by two individuals.

“Of note, Biafrans living in Nigeria and abroad are suffering intensely under the incessant life threat against the Igbo race. This mental abuse has been ignored due to fear of being killed.

“NiDCOM’s Chair is from a privileged Nigerian tribe with the positive attention her tribe is enjoying but ignored the intense mental suffering being mated on the Biafra people from the great Igbo race.

“Notably, Mrs. Amaka Patience Sonnberge due to the mental suffering certain tribes in Nigeria has mated on her family in Biafra land and may have angrily misspoken due to her pain, but that is not enough for NiDCOM to be advocating for Mrs Amaka Patience Sonnberge to lose her occupation.

“In conclusion, I firmly believe that the claims made against Mrs Amaka Patience Sonnberge are unfounded and do not reflect the true character and contributions when you examine the painful and mental suffering Biafrans in Nigeria are going through daily.

“I respectfully request that you ignore the NiDCOM claims in light of the evidence provided and allow Mrs. Amaka Patience Sonnberge to continue to contribute positively to your community in Canada.

“The Biafra government will defend Mrs Amaka Patience Sonnberge against any action taken by the NiDCOM.”