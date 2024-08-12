I’m Comfortable Singing In Yoruba, I Can’t Be What I’m Not – Asake To Critics

Ololade Ahmed, a Grammy-nominated Nigerian artist better known as Asake, has explained why he sings primarily in Yoruba.

During a recent interactive session posted on X Sunday, the ‘Ome Ope’ singer said that while he can sing in English, he prefers to sing in his native dialect, Yoruba.

Speaking further, the singer emphasized that he cannot change who he is to become someone else.

He stressed that those who appreciate his use of Yoruba should continue to vibe with him, while others can choose to do otherwise.

“I am more comfortable singing in Yoruba, it’s not that I can’t sing in English. If you fvck with me, fvck with me with my Yoruba. If not, then don’t, I cannot be what I’m not” he said.

The majority of the songs on Asake’s three albums, “Mr Money With The Vibes” (2022), “Work of Art” (2023), and the most recent “Lungu Boy,” were sung in Yoruba.