‘I’m Healing Now’ – TG Omori Updates Fans On Kidney Failure Journey

Renowned videographer, TG Omori, has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his fans and well-wishers for their overwhelming support and concern regarding his health.

Following his revelation about battling kidney failure, fans and colleagues had flooded him with prayers, well wishes, and messages of encouragement.

TG Omori, touched by the outpouring of love, provided an update on his health, stating that he is recovering well from the recent medical procedure.

He acknowledged that he still has a long way to go in his fight against the disease, which he has been battling for over two years.

Despite the challenges, TG Omori remains determined and eager to return to his passion for creating captivating music videos.

Taking to his X page on Friday, he wrote, “Up and grateful o lord.

(Sadly I can’t backflip)

Thank you all for the prayers and well wishes, I’m healing now from the stitches of the failed one, I’ll continue the fight, been on it for past a year or two and I can’t back down now.

Love y’all so much. ❤️

Can’t wait to make New crowded music videos for y’all. 🥰”

