‘I’m Huge Advocate For Marriage, Not A Man Hater’ – Toke Makinwa Clarifies

Toke Makinwa, a media personality and entrepreneur, has spoken out against a common misconception about her views on men and marriage.

On her Instagram story on Saturday, she clarified that she does not hate men or bash them, but rather values marriage and believes that two people are better together.

However, she expressed concern about the current generation’s priorities, saying that people are often used and discarded, while material possessions are valued above relationships.

Toke argued that this approach has led to a culture where everyone is seen as replaceable, and people no longer invest in each other.

She also noted that the emphasis on individual success and social media presentation has created a society where people prioritize their own peace of mind over collective well-being.

Toke concluded that this mindset will lead to many people settling for loneliness and superficial connections rather than meaningful relationships.

“Funny how the narrative out there is that I hate men or I’m a man basher, etc. I’m a huge advocate for marriage cos 2 is better than 1. The way this generation is set up though…

We use people and value things. It should be the other way around. We used to value people, and things were to be used. Our generation is moving like everyone is replaceable, we stopped investing in people cos we all think we can find better.

Everyone moves like our material things and what society has made us think is real success is what we need to invest in. Way back, it took a community to raise kids, not anymore, our walls are so high.

We care more about what we put out; everyone is all about “I” and the few who are not getting involved with those who are and it ends up being one-sided. People picking their peace of mind over a collective Peace for all can’t work.

Until we begin to fix sadly, a lot of people will settle for life alone with peace over trying to exist in periodic happiness and disposable interaction. Thank you all for coming to my Tedtalk. It’s been a while. Ok bye”, she wrote.

