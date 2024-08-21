I’m Not An Afrobeats Artiste, I Do African Music – Flavour Asserts

Chinedu Okoli, also known as Flavour, a renowned Nigerian artist, has distanced himself from the Afrobeats genre.

During a recent appearance on Shopsydoo’s “Afrobeats Podcast,” shared on X Tuesday, Flavour clarified that he is not concerned about not receiving credit for the international success of Nigeria’s Afrobeats genre since he is not an Afrobeats musician.

He added that he deserved to be recognised for his contributions to African music, but that this will not happen because the media exclusively promotes Afrobeats as an African genre.

“I don’t feel bad when I’m not given credit on the global rise of African music because what the media is talking about is Afrobeats. I’m not an Afrobeats artiste,” he said.

“What I’m doing is African music. There are guys like Fally Ipupa, Diamond Platinumz who are pushing African music globally that are not Afrobeats artists.

“Most times, the media just talks about Afrobeats. They are not talking about African music. If you talk about African music, of course, you should mention my name.”

In addition to Afrobeats, the High-life crooner urged the media to support other well-known African genres.

Watch him speak below…