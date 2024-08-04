‘I’m Not Cause Of Your Problems, Let Me Breathe’ – Whitemoney Defends Himself Amid #EndBadGovernance Protest Backlash

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) winner Hazel Onou Oyeze often known as Whitemoney has fired back at critics who accuse him of being mute on the ongoing #EndBadGovernance protests.

The protests, which began on Thursday, August 1, have seen many Nigerians take to the streets to combat economic hardship and rising prices in various sections of the country.

The “10 Days of Rage” initiative, which uses the hashtag #EndBadGovernance, has gained national attention.

Many celebrities have been uncharacteristically silent since the protests began, triggering public outrage.

WhiteMoney attracted backlash for sharing a dance video on Instagram amid the protests.

In the comment section, some fans expressed disappointment with a user writing “Your mate de protest you de Zuzu de Zuzu”.

Another user wrote, “So you couldn’t use ur platform to drop even 1 line of remark to plead with the government to the masses or promote the hashtag. Continue.”

READ MORE: ‘It Screams, I Don’t Care’ – Iyabo Ojo Condemns Tinubu’s Silence On National Protests

Reacting to the backlash on his social media page on Saturday,

He claimed that he did not force anyone to vote for him during his season in the BBN house and that he is not the reason for their current situation.

He mentioned that it had been three years since he left the show and requested Nigerians to let him breathe.

Whitemoney stated that he is not an activist and would never be one, and advised anyone who does not like his content to unfollow.

He wrote,

“Fellow Nigerians, please, I am not the cause of your current predicaments, biko, and I didn’t force anyone to vote for me during my season at the BBN house, it’s over 3 years now, let me breathe. Edakun.

Finally am not an activist and will never be.

PSA: If you don’t like my content, kindly unfollow me or waka pass ijn. Amen”.

See some reactions to his post…

The Culture Ville wrote, “Many of these celebrities always sound dùmb. Apparent corollary of pøor education

Gmt0423 wrote, “I agree with him. Let him be

___sweetmami_h2 wrote, “Was he dragged for not participating?

Ssi Builder wrote, “Dem wan use reproach kill their favourite

Chioma2405 wrote, “He’s making sense; you people should allow this guy be. Must he get dragged into everything

Distant Sunbae wrote, “What do you expect from a light-skinned guy?”.

SEE POST: