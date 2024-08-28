Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, recently shared his thoughts on the music industry and the challenges of maintaining a career as a musician.

The 45-year-old singer stated that, traditionally, musicians typically retire after a certain period, and he and his peers should have already done so.

In an appearance on the Adesope live show shared on Instagram Wednesday, Rudeboy expressed the difficulties of balancing family life with an active music career.

He noted that, in the past, musicians didn’t sustain long careers, and there’s a time and season for everything in life.

Rudeboy also acknowledged that criticism and scandals are inevitable in the entertainment industry, even for up-and-coming artists.

“In the old ways of doing music, by now people like us suppose don retire,” he said.

“There’s always a time for everything in life. Things will always happen. If you are a celebrity and you think people will always see you like an angel, trust me you’re not going anywhere. There are times that something would be against you. It’s always like that.

“Every top artist has had their share of criticisms and scandals. Even the up-and-coming ones, too, will suffer the same fate someday. It’s a normal thing [in the entertainment industry]. But what matters is your personality and how you handle issues.”

Watch him speak below…