Invasion Of People’s Privacy Made Me Stopped Supporting VeryDarkMan – Ruggedman

Michael Ugochukwu Stephens, also known as Ruggedman, a popular Nigerian rapper, has explained why he stopped backing controversial self-proclaimed activist VeryDarkMan.

In the most recent episode of the Echoo Room podcast, which was posted on X on Friday, the singer stated that he quit supporting VeryDarkMan when he began invading people’s private lives.

He pointed out that VeryDarkMan’s approach to advocacy is no longer logical.

He said,

“I liked VeryDarkMan in the beginning when he started with the whole NAFDAC number thing but when he started going personal into people’s private lives, especially with women. That to me, he is just distracting himself.

“But it is like saying a policeman took a shooting which was his last resort as the first. They will tell you but if you’re a professional you are supposed to be used to it.

“So even if someone says something against you, there is a way you should address it. Not your mama, your papa. You don’t catch me doing that but that’s me.

“His approach is what I don’t like anymore. He was calling out people that sell products without a NAFDAC number, that’s amazing, but now what do you hear about him?

“Iyabo Ojo and her daughter kind of thing, that’s why I said it is his approach I’m not okay with. So any response he gets from them is probably what he said.

“I think what he said stemmed from what I think was Mohbad’s situation. Where he said the old retired actresses are trying to use the situation as clout. Everyone knows it was Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh.

“Now you can’t say something like that and don’t expect people to respond. So he started it. That’s what I meant by people’s private lives.”