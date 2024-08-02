Investiture of the 21st President and Chairman of the Governing Council, Mallam Ahmed Ladan Gobir, FCIPM

Lagos, Nigeria — August 1, 2024 — The Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM) proudly celebrated a momentous occasion with the investiture of its 21st President and Chairman of the Governing Council, Mallam Ahmed Ladan Gobir, FCIPM. The ceremony, held at Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos, Nigeria, marked a significant milestone in CIPM’s history and set a new course for the Institute’s future under Mallam Gobir’s visionary leadership.

Mallam Ahmed Ladan Gobir, FCIPM, a distinguished leader with an extensive background in Human Resources and corporate governance, assumes his role at a time when CIPM is poised for transformative growth. With a career spanning over three decades, Mallam Gobir has made notable strides in shaping people management practices and fostering organisational excellence. His leadership at Dangote Cement Plc, Lagos, as the Group General Manager/SHRBP (Commercial & Anglophone), is a testament to his expertise and commitment to advancing the HR profession.

The investiture ceremony was a grand affair, featuring a keynote address by Professor Fabian Ajogwu, OFR, SAN, alongside other distinguished dignitaries. The ceremony was further marked by the administration of the oath of office by Hon. Justice Sanda Audu Yelwa of the National Industrial Court, Lagos, representing Hon. Justice B. B. Kanyip, the President of the of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria.

Notable attendees included Chairman of the occasion, Prof. Tunji Olaopa, Chairman, Federal Civil Service Commission, the Special Guest of Honour, His Excellency, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, the Executive Governor of Kwara State, represented by Elder Kayode Alabi, Deputy Governor of Kwara State, and the Keynote Speaker, Prof. Fabian Ajogwu, SAN, OFR. The occasion also saw the presence of past CIPM Presidents, including Mr. Victor Eburajolo, FCIPM; Dr. Oladimeji Alo, FCIPM; Mr. Abiola Popoola, FCIPM; Mr. Olawale Adediran, FCIPM; and the immediate past president, Mr. Olusegun Mojeed, FCIPM, fnli.

Highlights of the event included an inspiring address by Mallam Gobir, who outlined his strategic goals for the Institute and emphasized the importance of adapting to the evolving HR landscape. His vision for CIPM focuses on reinforcing the Institute’s position as a global leader in people management, promoting best practices, and expanding its reach and influence both locally and internationally. The ceremony underscored CIPM’s commitment to fostering leadership and excellence in the field of human resource management.

CIPM, founded with the mission to promote excellence in people management through value creation, optimization of human potential, and the standardization and regulation of HR practices, continues to uphold its core values under Mallam Gobir’s leadership. The Institute remains dedicated to advancing the profession, supporting its members, and contributing to the development of human resources in Nigeria and beyond.

As CIPM embarks on this new chapter, the Institute is excited about the opportunities and challenges ahead. Mallam Gobir’s leadership promises to bring innovative approaches and fresh perspectives to the Institute, ensuring that CIPM remains at the forefront of people management excellence.

About CIPM

The Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM) is the apex and only recognised professional body dedicated to advancing the practice of human resource management. Established to set standards and provide support for HR professionals, CIPM aims to foster excellence in people management through education, research, and the promotion of best practices.