Many homeowners are considering purchasing and installing outdoor kitchens. Outdoor kitchens have many advantages, including beautifying the space, providing more room to cook, and facilitating easier cleaning.

But are they really worth the money? And how can you tell for sure?

The Costs of Outdoor Kitchens

The cost of your outdoor kitchen heavily depends on what type of kitchen you want to build, the space you’re working with, and what approach you use. Outdoor kitchens can be relatively simple, with little more than a grill and a prepping surface, or very ornate, with lots of counter space, cabinets, and every appliance you can think of. Additionally, outdoor kitchens can be ordered and constructed in a variety of ways; you can order a kit, customize a kitchen modularly, or design and build a kitchen from scratch. You can also choose to work with contractors or choose to build the outdoor kitchen yourself.

Because of this wide range, it’s hard to estimate a typical cost for an outdoor kitchen. Some kitchens cost less than $2,000, but fully upgraded kitchens can cost well into five figures.

The Value of Outdoor Kitchens

Outdoor kitchens offer a lot of value.

For example:

Outdoor cooking. The most obvious benefit of an outdoor kitchen is that it facilitates outdoor cooking. Spending time outside is good for your mind and your health, and it can help you destress and relax as you engage in one of your favorite hobbies. On top of that, cooking outdoors makes it easy to get rid of odors and fumes – and it makes cleanup much easier as well.

Beautification. There are many ways to beautify a backyard , from adding stone walkways to growing a garden. Some people greatly appreciate the image and beauty of a custom designed outdoor kitchen. This is a largely subjective factor, but many people with outdoor kitchens simply love the way they look.

Cooking space. Installing an outdoor kitchen means instantly increasing the total amount of cooking space that you have. If you like to cook big meals, or if you have multiple people cooking simultaneously, this can be a huge advantage.

Storage space. Some people appreciate the extra storage space provided by outdoor kitchens. You can keep many of your appliances and utensils, as well as ingredients in some cases, in your outdoor kitchen, freeing up cabinet space in your indoor kitchen.

Recreation. Outdoor kitchens make it easy to host events and spend more time with your family. Even if you’re not actively cooking, outdoor kitchens give you a gathering space that you can use to facilitate more quality time together.

Objective home value. Many home upgrades increase the value of your home , and outdoor kitchens are no exception. You probably won’t increase the total value of your home by an equivalent or greater amount than what you pay to install the outdoor kitchen. However, outdoor kitchens still offer a respectable ROI.

Additional Considerations

There are some additional considerations you’ll need to bear in mind as well:

Budget. You’ll need to think carefully about your budget and how much extra money you have. If you’re barely scraping by, living paycheck to paycheck, taking on the debt required to build an outdoor kitchen may not be the best option for you.

Seasonality. Additionally, some climates and areas are much better for outdoor kitchens than others. If the weather is unbearable for half the year or more, you probably shouldn’t build an outdoor kitchen.

Cooking preferences. Outdoor kitchens are most valuable to people who spend a lot of their time cooking. If you and your family go out to eat frequently, or if your own indoor kitchen is gathering dust for other reasons, an outdoor kitchen may not be the best fit. Additionally, make sure you feel good about cooking outside; if you’re already an avid griller, you don’t have to worry about this.

Social life. What does your social life look like and what would you like it to look like in the future? If you love the idea of lounging outside with your closest friends and family members, an outdoor kitchen is a great fit for you. Of course, it’s also possible to enjoy your outdoor kitchen alone.

Future living plans. Outdoor kitchens are especially valuable if you plan on spending more years in your current home. If you’re going to sell your home in the immediate future, it may not be a valuable upgrade.

So are outdoor kitchens worth the money? That depends on your personal preferences and goals. If you enjoy the idea of cooking outside and you have the money to spend, outdoor kitchens can absolutely offer an outstanding return. If you live in an area with frequent bad weather and you don’t do much cooking at home, it may be worth considering a different upgrade.