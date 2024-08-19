Isese Day: Sanwolu’s Govt Declares August 20 Public Holiday

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwolu, has declared Tuesday, 20 August 2024, a public holiday to mark this year’s Isese Day celebration in the state.

The Governor’s approval was contained in a circular signed by the Head of Service, Bode Agoro, with Ref. No: CIR/HOS/124/Vol.1/66.

The circular said that the holiday was declared to show Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to support traditional institutions, as well as enhance the preservation of cultural heritage.

It directed public servants to resume work on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, by 8.00 am.

The circular reads: “It is hereby notified for general information that this Year’s Isese Day Celebration will be held on Tuesday, 20th August 2024.

“In emphasising commitment to give necessary support to traditional institutions, as well as enhance the promotion of Indigenous tradition by preserving cultural heritage, Mr. Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has approved that Tuesday, 20th August 2024, be declared a Work-Free Day for Public Servants in the State.

“Consequently, work resumes on Wednesday, 21st August, 2024 at 8:00 a.m.

“Accordingly, all Accounting Officers are enjoined to note the contents of this Circular and give it the deserved Service wide publicity.”