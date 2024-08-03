Iyabo Ojo, a Nollywood actress, has criticised President Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for his silence on the ongoing nationwide protests.

In a lengthy post on her Instagram page on Friday, she queried where the president is, noting that his silence is deafening and disappointing.

According to Iyabo, the president must speak to the people, hear their complaints, and offer hope.

If people can’t voice their concerns and be heard, she wondered if democracy is really about and for the people.

The actress pointed out that if the president had addressed them, protest hijacking, damage, and turmoil could have been avoided.

Iyabo went on to say that the actual situation contradicts the government’s assertions of improvement.

She wrote,

“As I reflect on our nation’s current state, I’m compelled to ask: Where is our president? @officialasiwajubat His silence is deafening and disheartening. We need him to address the nation, listen to our grievances, and offer hope. Isn’t democracy about the people and for the people? If we can’t express our concerns and be heard, what kind of nation are we building?

If we can’t express our concerns and be heard, what kind of nation are we building? I ask again, “What’s the essence of our country if our leaders ignore us?””

I expect you, sir, to address the nation by now. If you spoke to your people, it would help prevent the hijacking of protests, vandalism, and chaos.

The reality on the ground contradicts the government’s claims of progress. We’re witnessing:

Massive fuel price increases

Skyrocketing food costs

Electricity scarcity and high tariffs

Exorbitant transportation and rent costs

Soaring school fees

Diesel and petrol prices through the roof

-Neglected education

Alarming illiteracy levels

In just one year, Nigerians have faced a staggering 300% increase in the cost of everything. It’s imperative for the government to:

Be transparent

Communicate effectively

Explain their actions to tackle these challenges

Provide solutions to alleviate our suffering

I recall a warning I gave on the 19th of Jan, 2023, that ‘If Nigeria doesn’t get it right, the country will bleed, and we’re already bleeding.’ Mr. President, please address the nation and show you care about Nigerians’ struggles. Give us hope. Throwing teargas and restricting protesters won’t solve our problems; your silence screams, ‘I don’t care.’ Sir, you have to care.”

SEE POST: