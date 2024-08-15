‘It Was A Skit’ – Husband Confesses About Viral Passport-Tearing Incident At Lagos Airport, Begs For Forgiveness

The man whose wife allegedly tore his international passport at Lagos’ Murtala Muhammad International Airport (MMIA) has requested forgiveness from Nigerians.

On Saturday, Favour Igiebor and her husband arrived from a European nation with their three children, sparking a scene that quickly went viral on social media, after she was caught on camera tearing up his passport during a heated and seemingly violent quarrel at the airport.

When questioned about her actions, the furious woman retorted, “Is it your passport?”

The woman in an interview explained why she destroyed her husband’s document, stating that he had caused her nothing but suffering throughout their marriage.

In a statement, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) claimed it was already investigating the situation and revealed that the woman had been invited.

READ MORE: Psquare’s Paul Okoye Appreciates Peter Obi For Visit, Amidst Ongoing Feud With Twin Brother

However, in a video shared on social media on Wednesday, her spouse admitted that it was all stunt, pointing out that his international passport was intact.

Seen with two of his children, he appealed for his wife’s swift release.

“I am here with my kids to send a message of appeal to the public and the whole world. What my wife tore is not a passport. She never tore my passport. My passport is intact. It’s a skit of somebody’s story.

“We didn’t know it would turn out this way. I’m begging everybody to forgive us. The immigration has seen my passport,” he said in the video.

Watch him speak below…