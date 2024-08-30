It’s Failure To Buy New Jet, When Nigerians Are Hungry – Duke Tells Tinubu

Former Cross River state’s governor, Donald Duke, has described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration as a failure following its recent purchase of presidential jet and yacht.

Duke tasked the President to hold security agencies responsible, reform the judiciary, and address the economy with local indigenous solutions.

He also berated Tinubu for running expensive government, despite economic hardship facing Nigerians.

Advertisement

The former Cross Rivers governor, led this out during an interview with Laolu Akande, a socio-political programme, Inside Sources, aired on Channels Television on Friday.

He said: “There is no glamour in saying your people are going through hard times. It’s a failure of your leadership. If I’m the head of a family, I want my family to have everything. I don’t want life to be difficult for them.

“If life is difficult then I feel I’ve failed to provide for them or do the things I ought to have done. I’d ask him (Tinubu) to see the Nigerian nation as his family. What is good for his family is good for the nation.

READ MORE: Ajaero: You Can’t Intimidate Us – NLC To Tinubu

“Buying a new aircraft or yacht or living large is a failure. You can’t have kids who are hungry and you are living lavishly, going to parties and wearing the biggest agbada.

“A protest is like your kids coming to tell you that ‘Daddy, I am not happy with you. You have failed to do this and do that for me’.

“I’d ask him (Tinubu) to rethink a number of things that are going on and test his policies. The policy of floating the currency was a mistake because it wasn’t thought through.

“The largest pressure on the Nigerian currency is the importation of fuel, and the way it is being done, it is fuelled by corruption. So, we are paying the price for it.”