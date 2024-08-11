

Nigeria’s former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has kicked against members of the National Assembly determining their salaries and allowances themselves.

Obasanjo said this when he hosted some members of the house of Representatives in Abeokuta, Ogun State on Friday.

According to him, it is the duty of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMFAC) to determine what public officeholders earn.

“Look at your case, with all due respect.

READ ALSO: Many Leaders In Govt Should Be Behind Bars, Nigeria Sitting On Gunpowder Keg – Obasanjo

“You are not supposed to fix your salaries or your allowances; it is supposed to be done by the RMFAC, but you decide what you pay yourselves, the allowances that you give yourselves — newspaper allowances, pant allowances — you give yourself all sorts of things. With due respect, you know it is not right.

“It is not right for me to be the one to declare and determine what I pay myself. It is immoral, and then you are doing it.

“The senate is doing it, and in some cases, the executive gives you what you are not entitled to. You all got N200 million,” Obasanjo said.

While the total remuneration the federal lawmakers receive every month is shrouded in secrecy, the federal legislative arm of government is often criticised for amount allocated to its members.