It’s Okay To Fall, I Still Remain Queen Of This Game – Bobrisky Declares, Days After Release From Prison

Idris Okuneye often known as Bobrisky, a popular crossdresser and socialite, has addressed a message to Nigerians days after his release from prison.

On Monday, the crossdresser posted on his Instagram story section, emphasising that it’s acceptable to stumble and get back up.

He demonstrated to his detractors that just because he fell does not imply his crown is no longer intact.

He maintained that he is the game’s Queen.

He wrote,

“It’s okay to fall and stand strong. Because I fell, that doesn’t mean my crown is off. Naaaa, I still remain the Queen of this game”.

SEE POST: