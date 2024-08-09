Alhassan Doguwa, member of the House of Representatives, on Thursday disclosed that he has no murder case hanging on him.

He said this as a response to his colleague Abdulmumini Jibrin’s allegations against him.

Jibrin is a New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) member, while Doguwa belongs to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The two politicians have been at loggerheads for days now.

Jibrin, a lawmaker from Kano, who said Doguwa has never won a free and fair election.

Doguwa was detained during the 2023 elections for allegedly instigating violence in Kano, but the courts vindicated him.

In a statement he signed on Thursday, Doguwa said, “While awaiting the so-called bombshell Jibrin threatened to drop against me, which he said would lead to my expulsion from the All Progressives Congress (APC), the largest political party in Africa and my party for life, from which he veered off. Jibrin derailed into hallucinations, concoctions and black lies.

“As we all know, the genesis of these verbal altercations started when Jibrin, a political parasite and an electoral terrorist, warned me against responding to his “fictitious godfather”, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who disparaged the leadership of the APC and called us “Banzaye”, A Hausa word for stupid people, in a widely circulated video clip.

“Yes, as the elders in Kano and beyond said while urging me to drop the media tussle, that Jibrin is a toddler in the country’s political landscape. I agree with you all, sirs, but I’m sorry, I have to respond to the issue of the alleged violence and crisis during the last general elections at the collation centre of my federal constituency in Kano. It was a naked political plot and a baseless machination designed to thwart the will of Allah (SWT) and the wishes of the electorate of T/Wada/ Doguwa Federal Constituency of Kano State who have always overwhelmingly voted for me.

“Let me say categorically as of today. I, Doguwa, am not standing before any court of law in Nigeria for an alleged murder, a culpable homicide.

“I went through virtually all criminal investigations and judicial considerations at various levels and came out clean and victoriously innocent. Copies of such rigorous police investigations conducted by the highest police investigations authority in the land ( the Force Criminal Investigation Department – FCID, Abuja) that cleared me, are available for public scrutiny.”

