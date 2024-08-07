I’ve Done Four Surgeries, Still Scheduled For One More, I Take Pain Reliever Before Going On Stage – Victony Spills

Anthony Ebuka Victor, often known as Victony, a Nigerian singer, has claimed that he has undergone four surgeries and is scheduled for another.

Recall that the singer in 2021 survived a ghastly car accident that left him in a coma for four days.

After four operations, Victony stated he is still recovering in an interview with Adesope live segment from the Afroland festival that was posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

Speaking about his impending North American tour, the singer said that he takes painkillers before going on stage.

“Honestly, I am blessed and the world can see. I’m still in the recovery phase but I’m still able to do this now. And I’m about to go on tour.

“Thinking about last year, even up until recently, I have done 4 surgeries and I am still going to do one more after the tour. But it’s still a blessing. Going in and out of the hospital.

“I take pain relievers before I go on stage and I still record. I thank God for his grace, it is not by power. I’m not his favourite child so I don’t know why he is blessing me,” he said.

Watch him speak below…