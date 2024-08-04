I’ve Heard You Loud And Clear” – Tinubu To #EndBadGovernance Agitators

President Bola Tinubu has said that he understands the frustrations and pains his government had brought upon Nigerians which led to the ongoing #EndBadGovernance protests in the country.

Recall that many Nigerians have been expressing their anger over hardship and insecurity facing the country.

Despite warnings made by the security agencies and stakeholders, the agitators still went ahead to stage the protest.

Tinubu, while addressing Nigerians in a nationwide broadcast on Sunday, claimed that he has listened to their agitations.

He highlighted the efforts made so far by his government to improve the socioeconomic situation in the country.

Tinubu said: “Dear Nigerians, especially our youth, I have heard you loud and clear. I understand the pain and frustration that drive these protests, and I want to assure you that our government is committed to listening and addressing the concerns of our citizens.

“But we must not let violence and destruction tear our nation apart. We must work together to build a brighter future, where every Nigerian can live with dignity and prosperity.

“The task before us is a collective one, and I am leading the charge as your President. A lot of work has gone into stabilising our economy and I must stay focused on ensuring that the benefits reach every single Nigerian as promised.”