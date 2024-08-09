‘I’ve Never Been Involved In Crime, Criminalities’ – Tonto Dikeh Dismisses Arrest Rumour

Tonto Dikeh, a renowned Nigerian actress and entrepreneur, has refuted claims of her arrest and detention.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the actress denied being arrested and held by the police or any other law enforcement body in Nigeria.

Tonto underlined that she is a law-abiding citizen and member of the diplomatic society who is dedicated to living ethically.

She reiterated that she has never been involved in illegal activity and has never gotten a search warrant, arrest warrant, or any other type of warrant from the Nigerian police.

Tonto warned that she will use her rights against anyone who spreads false information or disparages her character.

READ MORE: Solidstar Takes Relationship To Next Level, Engages Partner In Romantic Gesture

She wrote: “This is to shut down rumour being peddled by jobless persons that I was arrested.

“Let me categorically state that I was not arrested neither was I detained by the police or any law enforcement agency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I am in my house enjoying the goodness of God. I am a law-abiding citizen and in my position as a member of the diplomatic society.

“I owe a higher duty to live above board in all I do, getting involved in crime and criminalities is not one of the things I can be involved in.

“There is a world of difference between helping law enforcement agencies to effectively do their jobs and actually getting involved in crime.

“At no point in my life has there ever been a search warrant, arrest warrant or any other form of warrant from the Good office of the Nigeria police to my humble self.

“Whatever the rumour peddlers are up to, I really don’t care, my commitment is to the Federal Republic of Nigeria as a law-abiding citizen, and to this end, I will always honour invitations extended to me whether to help the law enforcement agencies in their job or to provide clarifications on issues.

“This is without prejudice to the fact that I will exercise my rights against anyone, persons, or group of persons who attempt to peddle fake stories about me or my brand or defame my character. I will come for you with the Law.

“This is just to let those behind this false Narrative know that they failed woefully. Thank you and God bless you all. Her Excellency, Ambassador King Tonto Dikeh.”

SEE BELOW: