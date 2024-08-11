“I’ve Not Cut Ties With Mr Ibu’s Family” – Jasmine Okekeagwu

Jasmine Okekeagwu, the adopted daughter of the late Mr. John Okafor (aka Mr. Ibu), has spoken about her relationship with the actor’s family following his passing.

She stated that despite disagreements and drama with the family during the actor’s last days, and publicized disputes after his passing, she still maintains a relationship with them and has not cut ties.

Speaking in an interview with Saturday Beats, she said, “I won’t say I cut ties with them totally. I am just focused on myself, and saving myself from a lot of trouble.”

READ MORE: BBNaija S9: Chinwe, Zion’s Relationship Drama Ends, As Both Lovers Reconcile

She also indicated that she viewed her interactions with the family as acts of charity.

“It is what I do. Even the help I rendered to them (Ibu family) is more like charity, because when someone that is not related to one stands in for years to make sure that all is good, it is charity. But, they did not understand my intention from the beginning, because they only thought of what I could offer and what they could get from me. Now, I feel it is better to help people that don’t have anything to offer. That is where the real blessing is,” she said.

She further mentioned that she had been interested in charitable activities for a long time.

She said, “I have been doing this for a long time, even when I was with daddy (Mr Ibu). Since 2020, I have been doing personal charity. While growing up, I saw my mother helping people, and it was from there that my love for humanity grew.”

Jasmine added that after Mr Ibu’s death, intensified her philanthropic acts, and that brought her happiness. She added, “I realised that it (helping others) is the only thing that makes me happy. I have found peace and I feel fulfilled. I feel like I’m living my purpose right now.”