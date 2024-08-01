Iyabo Ojo Backs Protesters, Asks President Tinubu To Caution Security Forces

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has joined the raging End Bad Governance rally, as thousands of Nigerians go to the streets to oppose the current administration.

The planned protests, which began today, August 1st, in various parts of the country, have been met with disagreement.

Mild violence has been reported in various sections of the country, with many people airing their grievances to the media.

READ MORE: August 1 Protest: No Amount Of Money, Power, Is Worth Sacrificing People’s Freedom – Mr. Macaroni

On Thursday, Iyabo Ojo shared a video on her Instagram page in which she openly urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to caution his men and allow civilians to demonstrate peacefully.

She wrote,

“officialasiwajubat, please, sir, kindly speak to your men to caution their men ….. allow a peaceful protest….. thank you.#peacefulprotest is their right.”

SEE POST: