The General Overseer of the Living Faith Church, Pastor David Oyedepo, has urged youths to depend on God’s leading before seeking for greener pastures.

Oyedepo led this out during the church’s Annual Youths Alive Convention, AYAC2024, on Saturday.

He explained that knowing the plan of God requires one to separate himself to a quiet place to hear from his creator.

Oyedepo said: “Don’t pack your bag and ask God if you should go. Don’t tempt God. As Kaplan said don’t ask God to bless your plan, seek God’s plan for your life it’s already blessed.

“Separate yourselves to a quiet place to hear God.

“Don’t pack your bag and ask God if you should go. Don’t tempt God. Asked God for his plan because his plan is already blessed.

“You need an ornament of a quiet and meek spirit to hear God speak. One must be in the spirit to hear the voice of the spirit, and one must be spiritual to embrace the voice of the spirit.

“We are where we are today as a church by following the voice of the spirit.

“Staying where God says you should stay and doing what God says you should do is what guarantees your stardom.

“The voice of the Lord is in the Bible, and following what God says makes you a frontline in your chosen career.

“But you need an open ear to hear what God is saying. The voice of God guarantees supernatural victory and supernatural favour.

“It allays all fears. If you hear from God, you become fearless and unstoppable. God’s voice instills supernatural confidence.

“The reason you shake is because you didn’t hear from God. You can’t hear from God and lack confidence.”