Jigawa Tea Vendor Beats Man To Death Over Missing Indomie, Bread

Operatives of the Jigawa State police command have arrested a 40-year-old tea vendor, identified as Abdulrashibu Ya’u, over alleged beating of Hassan Garba to death in Dutse Local Government.

A resident, who told DAILY POST, said that the incident happened on Monday at about 05:00 pm in Sararai village of Dutse Local Government area.

He added that the tea seller locked up the boy and beat him up with a stick over an allegation of stealing his bread, milk, noodles and petrol.

The source said: “Neighbors heard the voice of the boy crying seeking help but could not access the house because the suspect had locked the door.”

Upon receiving the report, the state police delegated a team to the scene and arrested the suspect, while the victim was rushed to Rasheed Shekoni Teaching Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam, the command’s Spokesman, said that during questioning at the State Criminal Investigation Department in Dutse, Ya’u admitted to the crime, stating that Garba’s repeated thefts had infuriated him, and he had previously informed his parents, but no action was taken.

Lawan said: “Information from the village head of Sararai village, Jigawar Tsada town in Dutse local government council reported that a tea vendor by name Abdulrashibu Ya’u of Sararai village has seriously beaten up one Hassan Garba of the same address to death on the allegation of stealing his bread, milk, noodles and petrol.

“Upon receiving the report, the patrol team promptly proceeded to the scene, arrested the suspect and conveyed the victim to Rasheed Shekoni Teaching Hospital for immediate medical attention.

“On their arrival, the medical doctor on duty certified him dead. The corpse was examined, photographed and later released to his relatives for burial according to Islamic rite.”