Jigawa: Three Teenage Girls Feared Dead After Drowning In Pond

No fewer than three teenage girls were declared dead after drowning in a pond, located at the Buji Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

In a statement made available to the public on Sunday, Badaruddeen Tijjani, the Spokesperson of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Jigawa command, said that the incident occurred at about 11am on Saturday.

Tijani added that the three girls went to cut some grasses beside the pond to feed their livestock.

He said that the bodies of the teenagers were recovered and immediately taken to the nearest health centre in the area, where it was confirmed that they were dead.

The Spokesperson gave the names of the deceased as; Fatima Sule, 12, Nasiya Sale, 12 and Huwaila Sa’adu, 13, all of Tulla village.

He said: “The NSCDC personnel operating in the area received a distress call from some members of the Tulla community at about 11:10 a.m. and rushed to the scene with the divisional disaster management officers for a rescue mission,” the statement reads.

“And together with the people of the community, they were able to recover the bodies of the three young girls after about 30 minutes of search and rescue operation.”