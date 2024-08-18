Jude Okoye Distances Himself, Addresses Royalties Dispute Among Brothers, Psquare

The long-time manager and elder brother of the now-defunct P-Square group, Jude Okoye, has spoken out about the latest scandals involving his brothers, Peter and Paul Okoye.

The newest dispute became public after Paul Okoye, alias Rudeboy, stated in an interview that the group had broken up again.

He accused his brother, Peter Okoye, aka Mr P, of taking him and his elder brother, Jude Okoye, to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC for suspected fraudulent operations.

In an open letter, Peter Okoye lashed out at Paul, claiming that Paul had ruined his reputation and, together with their brother Jude, had cheated him out of his rightful share.

Reacting via an Instagram live session on Saturday, Jude Okoye rubbished Peter’s fraud allegations, claiming he “twisted” it to make it “look fraudulent.”

He further stated that Peter brought him into the situation because he was aware that he would be held accountable for not settling his younger siblings’ fight.

READ MORE: Actor Yul Edochie Advises Psquare to Prioritize Happiness Over Reunion

He said: “These people [Peter and Paul] have children that are teenagers. If they were in America, they would be grandfathers now. Why is it that Peter always involved me in their fight? It’s because he had that impression that people always called Jude, the elder one, [to say] ‘go and settle your brothers, go and put your family in order’.

“What do you mean by go and put your family in order? My family is in order. Let them put their family in order. If they are doing business together, let them put it in order. I have tried to the point I sacrificed myself.”