Junior Pope: Actors Guild Eases Restrictions On Riverine Movie Locations, Lifts Actress Adanma Luke’s Suspension

Emeka Rollas, President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), has overturned the suspension of Adanma Luke, producer of the ill-fated film ‘The Other Side of Life’, which featured the late Nollywood actor John Paul Odonwodo, commonly known as Junior Pope.

Junior Pope and four other crew members drowned on April 10 when their boat capsized in the River Niger near Cable Point in Asaba, Delta State, while returning from the film “The Other Side of Life.”

In response to the incident and the terrible fatalities, the AGN suspended Ms. Luke indefinitely for breaking safety rules and prohibited its members from working with the involved producer until further notice.

To protect performers and crew members, the guild also outlawed films that featured riverine settings and boat journeys, with the goal of preventing repeat occurrences.

In a statement released on Saturday, AGN National Secretary Abubakar Yakubu stated that the decisions to lift the producer’s suspension and repeal the ban on shooting in riverine regions were decided at the guild’s National Executive Council meeting.

The statement reads, “The National President of the Guild, Dr. Ejezie Emeka Rollas, MON, use this opportunity to announce the lifting of the suspension placed on Adanma Luke, producer of the movie ‘Another Side of Life,’ where star actor Junior Pope and four other crew members lost their lives in Anam river.”

“The President also lifted the ban on filming in riverine areas but cautioned members to apply all safety standard measures recommended in the AGN Bylaws.”