Junior Pope: “I’m Sorry I Took Away Your Loved Ones” – Adanma Luke Seeks Forgiveness From Nigerians

Adanma Luke, a well-known Nollywood actress and producer, has extended her apologies and sought forgiveness from Nigerians following the tragic boat accident that claimed the lives of Junior Pope and four others.

Luke, the producer of the film “The Other Side of Life,” in which the crew starred before their deaths, revealed in a video posted to her Instagram page on Monday that she has been depressed since the tragedy in April.

She further stated that she is rapidly losing her life and is in need of prayers.

Acknowledging the criticism she has faced online since the incident, she said, “I’m just here to say that I’m sorry. I’m sorry, Nigerians. I’m sorry I took away your loved ones from-what people are saying.

“I’m very sad. Inasmuch as I try to be strong, I don’t see myself strong. I’m so sad that this had to happen on my set. I’m sad that they had to work for me at that particular time. I’m not God. It has been destined to happen, it is meant to happen, but why me?

“I never liked the internet drama, but this whole thing put me out there. A lot of people have been dragging me; some have been calling me, ‘Ada, don’t talk. Let this die; don’t talk’. But I go through a lot.”

Luke claimed that she had been suffering from depression and had been unable to work or contact anyone about jobs since the incident.

She added, “I did not even know what depression was until this incident happened. I’m gradually losing my life. I’m regretting a lot of things. I don’t even know how to call people for jobs.

“People are even saying I went on vacation, I’m here for business. I’ve been indoors doing nothing and yet still catering to the families that lost their loved ones. Where do you people expect me to get all the money from? I need to work.

“I go through so much. I’m trying to heal, but it’s not coming back. We all loved JP, and we all loved the other people who also lost their lives, my crew members.

“My friends want me to get my sanity back, but I’m not seeing myself doing all that. I believe that if anything happens to me now, everybody will rest. I didn’t do it on purpose. God, why me? Please, Nigerians, I’m sorry. You don’t know what I’m going through.”

The actress also discussed the circumstances surrounding the boat tragedy, revealing that she had requested a better site to shoot the film and was assured by her crew that the spot was safe.

“I haven’t visited Asaba in the past two years until that incident. I asked for a better location to shoot that movie, and they took me there,” she said.

“The first time I went there before the main shooting, I asked why they weren’t providing life jackets. Then my PM told me that is how they do it there—that a lot of people have been crossing and nothing is happening. They’ve been shooting there; I wasn’t the first person to shoot a movie there; they shoot there all the time. I wasn’t even filming on the water; it was a means of transportation to the place,” she added.

Watch her speak below…