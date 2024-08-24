Justin Bieber Welcomes First Child With Wife Hailey

Justin Bieber, a famous American artist, and his wife Hailey Bieber have become the newest parents to welcome their first child together.

On Friday, the 30-year-old pop artist announced the news via his Instagram page.

Jack Blues Bieber is the name they gave to their newborn son, whom he and his 27-year-old wife welcomed.

In a demonstration of affection, Justin Bieber posted a cute picture of the young child’s foot.

Captioning the post, he wrote,

“WELCOME HOME, JACK BLUES BIEBER.”

SEE POST: