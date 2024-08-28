Kaduna Govt Blames Victims As Flood Destroys 200 Houses In Two LGAs

The Kaduna State government has blamed residents of Zaria and Sabon Gari after flood destroyed 200 houses in the two Local Government areas.

Speaking to journalists, on Wednesday, the Executive Secretary of the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency, Usman Mazadu lamented that the incident would have been avoided if the residents had adhered to the warning of the agency.

Mazadu said that the state government had taken measures to mitigate the impact of the flood, including desilting drainages and conducting sensitization campaigns.

He called on residents, particularly farmers, to take advantage of alternative land provided by the state government for farming and to relocate to urban centers.

Mazadu said: “I am here today to address the recent devastating flood that affected Sabon-Gari and Zaria Local Government Areas on Monday. Despite our efforts to mitigate the impact, the flood has caused significant damage, with over 200 houses destroyed.

“As you may recall, we received predictions from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) three months ago, and we took proactive measures to prepare for the flood.

“Our assessment identified three key issues: inadequate drainages, dumping of refuse, and structures erected within waterways. We presented our findings to the governor, who directed the stakeholders to embark on a statewide desilting of old drainages.

“I am pleased to report that this exercise has been completed, which helped minimize the impact of the flood in other predicted areas.However, despite our efforts, some residents refused to evacuate, leading to the destruction of properties.

“Why must we risk our lives to the detriment of going to farm or living where you think it is your right? I think this is why we are here. Let’s communicate to our brothers and sisters on the negative effect and dangers of living in flood-prone areas.

“On behalf of the government of Mallam Uba Sani, we are pleading to the entire state, particularly people living within flood-prone areas, to evacuate to urban centers.”