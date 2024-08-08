Korra Obidi, a popular dancer and content creator, has obtained a permanent restraining order against her ex-husband, Justin Dean, two years after their contentious divorce.

It should be noted that the pair parted in 2022 after welcoming two daughters together.

However, their divorce was far from pleasant and quiet.

Nancy, Korra Obidi’s sister, took to her Instagram story section on Wednesday to disclose that her sister had finally gotten a restraining order against her husband, whom she refers to as a ‘stalker’.

She wrote …

“Dear IG fam. How are you doing?

I’ve never brought this issue here but I’m too excited and I want to share this.

Today, my sister @korraobidi secured a permanent restraining order against her stalker from Facebook. This stalker defamed, harassed and threatened my sister for over 2 years on Facebook.

it doesn’t end there, this stalker befriended my sister’s ex husband (the moment you make a video bullying his ex, he contacts you and becomes your friend immediately. He invited her to his house and she travelled all the way to LA. While she was there, she took videos and pictures of my sister’s children unclad right in their father’s bathroom.

My sister’s ex husband gave this stalker permission to share the videos and pictures she took with a group of racist in exchange for monetary gains.

The stalker was part of a group of racist women who were constantly sabotaging any paid job, performance, influencing gig and concert my sister got. They were brought together by my sister’s ex to destr*y what was left of her

They gifted him money in exchange for videos and photos of his children. He once received $2,000 for videos of his girls, after coming to Facebook to declare that he didn’t want his children on social media.

The stalker recorded my sister’s daughter na*ked, sitting on a potty and shared this video with the same WhatsApp group with permission from their father.

You may be wondering why I’m writing all these. A few weeks back, my sister was dragged for the one millionth time by her ex on instablog. This time, he called her a scammer for starting a go fund me for legal fees.

So far…. My sister has spent almost $200,000 fighting for her right to be in her children’s life. He has concocted all sort of lies to take her children from her. He filed 4 good expartes to have her children removed. They ALL BACKFIRED! If my sister didn’t have good lawyers, she would have been deported by now and he would have full custody.

They share 50/50 custody but he refused to pay school fees for their daughter’s pre-school, he refused to sign their passports for them to visit Nigeria, he refused to pay medical bills for the two occasions the children were sick. To top it all up, he has continuously sabotaged my sister’s livelihood by sticking her Facebook monetized page whenever he catches a glimpse of their children posted on her page.

Today was the first of several hearings. She has taken him to court to get her right to motherhood back. We’re happy it’s off to a great start. The stalker can no longer talk about her/ bully her online or come 100 yards near her or her children.

Soon, he’ll have to explain how something he said was a lie became true in court to the point that a judge granted a PERMANENT restraining order. He will have to explain how this stalker got into his home to abuse his children and how he covered up for her till she was exposed.

This man has successfully used ‘moraily correct’ women to bully, harass and defame his ex for almost 3 years now.

The excuse they have for calling her names and emailing any potential gig she has is ‘HER DRESSING’.

Guess what? These women openly doing this are all BLACK WOMEN!

You all see why I’m happy about this PR.O right?

For the first time… she’s fighting back the attack on her children and livelihood from that app called Facebook.

I pray that God will continue to give us reasons to celebrate.

I’m grateful to God for my sister. She escaped, not a lot of people are that lucky. Now she’ll fight for her TOTAL FREEDOM.”

