Kaduna Police Apprehend Kidnap Kingpin, Recover Weapons

The Kaduna State Police operatives have apprehended a notorious kidnapper and confiscated firearms along with 27 live ammunition.

The command’s spokesperson, ASP Mansir Hassan, confirmed the development in a statement released on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Hassan said, “The Anti-kidnapping Unit of the command has successfully apprehended a notorious kidnapper.

“The suspect, identified as Abdulrahman of Karshi, Abuja, was arrested in possession of an AK-47 rifle along with twenty-seven (27) rounds of live ammunition in Karshi.

“Upon interrogation, Abdulrahman confessed to being involved in several kidnappings in Ikara Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State.”

Hassan stated that the suspect would be prosecuted after the preliminary investigations were completed.

He noted the Commissioner of Police, Audu Dabigi, has complimented the officers involved for their outstanding performance.

He informed the public that the command is firm in its commitment to protecting lives and property across the state.