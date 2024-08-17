Kaduna Police Nab 35 Phone Snatchers, Recover Illicit Drugs, Dangerous Weapon 

The operatives of the Kaduna state Police Command have arrested 35 suspected phone snatchers after successfully raiding some black spots in the state metropolis.

In a statement released on Saturday, Mansir Hassan, the command’s police spokesperson, said that the officers of the anti-social vices unit, launched strategic operations to combat the rising phone theft cases in the state.

He further stated that the CP assured the public that those found culpable would be profiled and charged to court.

The statement reads: “In response to the recent rise in crime, particularly phone snatching, the Kaduna State Police Command’s Anti-Vice Section conducted a series of targeted raids.

“The operation carried out between 19:00 and 23:45 hours, was in strict compliance with directives from the Commissioner of Police.

“The raids focused on identified black spots within the metropolitan area of Kaduna, resulting in the arrest of 35 suspects, including two females.

“The suspects were found in possession of weapons, Indian hemp, and other illicit drugs. All those arrested have been charged to court after the completion of preliminary investigations.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Audu Dabigi has assured the public that those found culpable will be profiled and charged in a court of competent jurisdiction for prosecution.

“He further emphasized the command’s commitment to clamping down on criminal activities within the state.”