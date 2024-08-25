Kaduna Police Nab Cattle Rustlers, Notorious Gunrunners (Pictures)

Operatives of the Kaduna State Police command, have arrested two cattle rustlers, some notorious gun runners, in the state.

It was gathered that the security agents also foiled a Kidnapping attempt and recovered a fabricated AK-47 with ammunition in separate operations across the northern state.

In a statement released on Sunday to the public, Mansir Hassan, police spokesperson in Kaduna, said that the suspects were apprehended on Saturday.

Hassan added that the arrested individuals are, Dahiru Liman, 47, and Sani Abdullahi Makeri, 45, residents of Kaduna and Katsina respectively.

The statement partly reads: “During the operation, the Police apprehended two suspects: Aminu Saleh, a 25-year-old male, and Jafar Ibrahim, a 24-year-old male.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to their involvement in the crime and revealed that they had been working with four other syndicate members who are currently at large.

“In the same vein, On August 22, 2024, One Shafiu Abdullahi reported to Operation Fushin kada, that he had been receiving threatening phone calls demanding 10 million Naira, with the callers threatening to kidnap him if the ransom was not paid.

“The Tracking and Response Team, immediately took action, using advanced techniques to locate and apprehend the suspects.

“Additionally, On August 24, 2024, the Operatives arrested two suspects involved in supplying arms and ammunition to kidnappers operating in Kaduna, Katsina, and Zamfara States.

“The suspects, identified as Dahiru Liman, a 47 years old of Garin Kurama Village, Lere LGA Kaduna State and Sani Abdullahi Makeri, a 45 years old of Kankara LGA Katsina State were apprehended with one fabricated AK-47 rifle and five rounds of 9mm live ammunition recovered during the operation.

“The suspects confessed to the crime and their long-term involvement in other illegal activities.”