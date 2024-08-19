Kaduna Police Nab Two Suspected Gun Runners, Bandits Informant

Operatives of the Kaduna State Police command, have arrested two suspected gun runners and another man who specialized in giving out information to terrorists in the state.

The suspects, identified as Abdulaziz Habibu and Nuhu Thomas, living at Dogon Dawa in Birmin Gwari Local Government Area, were arrested by the Police anti-kidnapping unit in possession of a fabricated AK-47 rifle at Madaci Village in Zaria.

In a statement made available to newsmen, by the public relations officer of the State Police Command, ASP Mansir Hassan, disclosed that the two gun runners, confessed to being involved in trade of arms, supplying weapons to notorious bandits operating in the Zaria area.

Hassan also added that the police apprehended one Abubakar Yahuza, an informant for kidnappers, at Gidan Abeh Village, Kagarko LGA of the state.

The statement reads: “On August 18th, 2024, police officers responded to gunfire at Kuriga village, foiled a kidnap attempt and rescued two farmers who had been attacked by bandits.

“The suspects confessed to being involved in the illicit trade of arms, supplying weapons to notorious bandits operating in the Zaria area.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to running errands and serving as informants for the kidnappers who reportedly hibernate within the Gidan Dogo Forest.

“A brief exchange of gunfire ensued, forcing the bandits to flee and abandon their captives.

“The Commissioner of Police, AUDU ALI DABIG psc, commended the officers for their exemplary work in apprehending the suspects and urged the public to continue supporting the police, by providing credible information that will help them in carrying out their duties effectively and in the ongoing fight against crime.”