Kaduna Seals DisCo Over N600m Tax Debt

The Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS), on Friday, disclosed the sealing of the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KAEDCO) over N600 million unpaid tax.

Zakari Muhammad, KADIRS Head of Corporate Communications, in a statement said the company was sealed after it obtained a court order.

According to him, the decision is in line with sections 104 (1) & (4) of the Personal Income Tax Act, 2011 and sections 37 (3) & (4) of the Kaduna State Tax Codification and Consolidation Law, 2020.

“The Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service in exercise of its vested powers pursuant to Section 104 (1) & (4) of Personal Income Tax Act, 2011 and Section 37 (3) & (4) of the Kaduna State Tax Codification and Consolidation Law, 2020, has sealed up the business premises of Kaduna Electric due to huge established tax liabilities.

“The Service secured a court order for the immediate closure and taking over of the Company’s property until all unpaid taxes are settled,” the statement read.

On January 9, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission dissolved KAEDCO’s Board of Directors.

The dissolution followed the DisCo’s inability to pay the N110 billion debt owed to the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).